PHOTOS: Tricyclist, Motorist Exchange Blows Amid Fuel Scarcity In Abuja

There was an outburst between a motorist and a tricycle rider in the Asokoro area amid fuel scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory.

The duo was seen exchanging blows on Tuesday morning in front of an NNPC depot in Asokoro.

After minutes of cursing, the fight was settled by attendants at the fuel station and passer-by.

Despite assurance by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC), fuel queues have worsened in Abuja and surrounding states where the majority of filling stations were shut and motorists spent hours in the sun struggling to buy from the few that were open.

The NNPC had said the country has enough of the commodity while the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA) also assured that bottlenecks affecting supply have been addressed.

The nation’s capital city, however, continue to witness heavy traffic as motorists jostled for fuel in long queues.