Senate Passes Bill To Increase Number Of Law School Campuses

The Senate on Tuesday has passed a Bill which seeks to create additional law schools campuses in the country.

The passage of the Bill follows the adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Presenting the report during Tuesday’s plenary session, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele says the bill seeks seven additional law school campuses in Kabba, Kogi State, Jos, Plateau State, Maiduguri Borno State.

Others include Ilawe, Ekiti State, Okija, Anambra State, Orogun, Delta State and Arugungu, Kebbi state.

Senator Bamidele noted that in view of the exponential increase in the number of law graduates from Nigerian and foreign universities, coupled with the backlog that existed over the years, this legislative intervention is not only apt and timely but paramount