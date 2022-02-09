Akwa Ibom Govt Approves Appointment Of New Permanent Secretaries

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has approved the appointment of seven new permanent secretaries in the state.

The approval was contained in a statement signed by the Head of the Civil Service in the state, Elder Effiong Essien and made available to Channels Television in Uyo on Wednesday evening.

The new permanent secretaries are Joseph George Esidem, Godwin Jimmy Udo, Engr. Udosen Ephraim Udoh, Asuquo Selong Edem, James Ndarake Edet, Effiong Christopher Nicholas and Regina Isaac Okonko.

They will, however, be sworn in by Governor Udom Emmanuel on a date to be announced later.