Contaminated Petrol: Kaduna Residents Queue For Hours To Get Fuel

Petrol scarcity has hit many parts of Kaduna State occasioned by the recalling of contaminated fuel already in circulation.

Many stations shut down services, a situation that caused long queues in the metropolis. Buyers had to groan as they waited for hours to fill up their tanks at the few facilities selling the product.

The Independent Petrol Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) blamed the regulatory agencies for the problem even as they lament that many of their members have incurred huge losses from buying contaminated petrol which they said could have been stopped from the point of entry into the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has hinted that there will be a major investigation to unravel the cause of the unsafe quantity of methanol in petrol imported into the country.

Speaking during a media briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House, he said the identities of the companies involved will be made known after the investigations are concluded.

“There will be a major investigation to unravel everything. We need to get to the bottom of it before we can come back to tell you what will happen to the culprits,” the minister said.

Nigeria is one of the major oil-producing countries in the world. But the country has largely depended on imported Petroleum products for its domestic consumption despite having refineries. This has often led to the scarcity of petrol across the country.