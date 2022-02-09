Advertisement

FG Approves Nigerian Citizenship For 286 Foreigners

Updated February 9, 2022

 

The Federal executive council has approved Nigerian citizenship for 286 foreigners out of 600 applications.

The Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this on Wednesday after the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the number of those whose citizenship was approved by naturalisation stands at 208, while 78 applicants were approved by registration.

The applicants from every part of the world including Europeans, Americans, North and South Australians, etc. were thoroughly scrutinized by agencies such as the department of states services, foreign affairs, Nigeria’s immigration service, and the state of domicile of the foreign individuals.



