‘Get Ready To Accept New Members From Other Parties,’ Tambuwal Tells PDP Members

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has called on members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to get ready to accept new members into the party.

He said more members are expected to join the party from other political parties.

Governor Tambuwal made the call on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, when he visited the PDP stakeholders in the state to consult with them regarding the party’s presidential ticket.

Tambuwal commended the unity within the party and applauded them for the successful conduct of the recently concluded Kebbi State Local Government election.

He urged the party members in Kebbi State to remain united, strong, and focused, adding that such attributes will attract more people from other political parties into the party.

Governor Tambuwal urged them to continue to work together as a family to attract more members from the opposition party which he says is having many challenges and their members will soon leave for the PDP in droves.

He lamented over the increasing security situation in the country. Tambuwal said every sector of the economy, especially the education sector where many schools have been closed down is worst-hit.

Dignitaries who were at the stakeholders meeting include the former Governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa; former Deputy Governor of the state, Mukhtar Shagari and former Minister of Power, Bello Suleiman.

Other stakeholders include the national officers of the party from Kebbi State, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, former minister for special duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Ishaya Rinzi Bamaiyi (rtd), former director of counterterrorism in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Gen. Sarkin-Yaki Bello, ex-General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto, Gen. Aminu Bande and former National Women Leader of the PDP, Hajiya Maryam Waziri.