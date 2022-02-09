Troops Neutralise Notorious IPOB Gunman, Three Others In Anambra

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised four Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network gunmen at Ihiala town in Anambra State.

The gunmen who were out enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order were said to have fired sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, on receiving a distress call, troops of the NA launched out to the location to restore normalcy.

[Read Also] Adulterated Fuel: ‘There Will Be A Major Investigation,’ Says Petroleum Minister

Thereafter, a firefight ensued and the gallant troops neutralised their leader, Ejike and three others.

Items recovered from the gunmen during the encounter include one motorcycle, two pump action double-barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others.

One combat vehicle conveying troops was, however, involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault.

An officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two others sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of deceased personnel, the general public is enjoined to continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely and accurate information that could enhance ongoing operations and ultimately, restore peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.