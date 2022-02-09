Wike, PDP Chieftains In Court As Ex-Plateau Gov’s Fraud Trial Resumes

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday stormed the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos where a former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang is being arraigned.

Wike and the PDP chieftains arrived at the court premises around 9.50 a.m.

The former governor, Jang, is standing trial for misappropriation of state funds during his tenure in office.

Jang is standing trial alongside Yusuf Pam, an ex-cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, on alleged N6.3bn fraud charges brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The two accused persons were first arraigned before Justice Daniel Longji in March 2018 on 17 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds but they had since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Governor Wike is in Plateau State on a reconciliatory visit to ensure that the crisis among leaders of the PDP is resolved.

The governor expressed the party’s concern on the lingering misunderstanding between former Governor Jonah Jang and the governorship aspirant of the party in the state Retired Lt Gen Jeremiah Useni.