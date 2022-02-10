Hanifa Abubakar: Aisha Buhari Visits Kano, Calls For Justice

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, visited Kano State on Thursday to condole the parents of a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, who was killed and buried in a shallow grave in a private school in the state.

While addressing the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, she described the girl’s murder as tragic, calling on the Kano State Government to ensure justice is served.

“We hope and pray that justice will be done for the innocent Hanifa in Kano. As a mother, I have children and grandchildren. Already, my grandchildren are in nursery and primary school and trust their teacher so much,” she said.

“In a situation whereby our children are not safe in their schools, that means the society has become something else. I think the punishment should be done in order to satisfy all the mothers in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje commended the president’s wife for carving out time from her busy schedule to visit the state. He described Hanifa as his daughter, vowing that his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the five-year-old girl.

The governor said the state government would prevent a recurrence of such an ugly incident, adding that he would reach out to Hanifa’s parents to provide alternatives to cushion the pain they are going through.

Hanifa, a student of Noble Kids Comprehensive College, was abducted late last year and one of those linked to the operation was her teacher, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko. The abductors demanded a ransom of N6 million but went ahead to kill her after receiving the money.