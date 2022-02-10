Operation Hadarin Daji: Scores Of Bandits Killed, Several Arms Recovered In Three Weeks

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has disclosed that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji within the last three weeks have killed scores of bandits and recovered several arms.

Major General Benard Onyeuko who disclosed during a briefing on Thursday, said the troops’ operational efforts within the period under review, yielded notable results in some locations such as; Alawa village along Moroki-DogoKarfe road, Gidan Algo village under Kotorkoshi district in Bungudu Local Government Area, Garaki village, Kpele and Gororo villages in Bakura Local Government Area, Kukamaiskeka village, Farin Ruwa in Maril Local Government Area, Kura and Agama Lafiya villages under Rajiya District in Gusau Local Government Area, Gobirawan Dawan Jiya in Anka Local Government Area, Magazu village all in Zamfara State.

Other operational locations were the Dange Shuni Local Government Area, Gaido village, and Dankade village in Kebbi State. Also covered were Tikawa village, Malugo village, Shadadi and Zamfarawa village under Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

According to General Onyeuko, the troops also conducted operational activities in other locations like Golodanchi and Margai village in Sokoto and Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina respectively.

Consequently, these operations, according to the Defence spokesman, resulted in the recovery of 40 AK-47 rifles, assorted arms and 340 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, 45 motorcycles and decimations of scores of bandits and 90 rustled livestock were recovered by the troops.

In a similar vein, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized 120 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorist (ISWAP) fighters within the theatre of operation in Borno State.

This, according to the Defence Headquarters, was a feat attained with the last three weeks of operations within the region. Speaking on the development at a briefing by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko revealed that 50 other terrorists were arrested within the period under review.

The Director of Defence Media Operations said the troops consolidated their operational success against Boko Haram and ISWAP in various areas including; Bama, Gwoza, Monguno, Kanduga, Damboa, Damasak, Gudumbali and Nganzi Local Government Area.

Others include Kukawa, Chibok as well as Sambisa Forest, Kirta Wulgo in Marte Local Government of Borno State. General Onyeuko further stated that the troops also recorded significant results at various locations in Adamawa and Yobe State around Goniri in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Defence spokesman explained that the air interdiction played a vital role in eliminating several ISWAP Commanders and their fighters during the encounter.

“An ISWAP senior commander, Mallam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of KirtaWulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device for the terrorist were killed during the airstrike.

“Relatedly, the Air Component conducted airstrikes on ISWAP enclaves at Abbaganaram, BukarMairam, ChukumGudu and Jubilaram in Marte Local Government Area neutralized scores of terrorists including high profile commanders while about 25 Terrorists got drowned in the lake in an attempt to escape the bombardment.

“The ISWAP armoury and warehouse were also destroyed and arrest of several terrorists, recovery of assorted arms, ammunition and captured their gun trucks and other weapons. Also, livestock and other items of security concern were recovered as well as rescued abducted civilians,” General Onyeuko explained.

According to him, 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibers of ammunition were captured from the terrorists. Additionally, the troops rescued 25 abducted civilians.

Similarly, a total of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to own troops deployed at different locations including Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, KirtaWulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe State.

He highlighted that out of the 965 terrorists that surrendered within the period under review 104 are from ISWAP Camp that surrendered to Nigerian troops at Marte. The General added that the surrendered terrorists have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.