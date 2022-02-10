Advertisement

Prince William Makes Climate-Focused Visit To UAE

Updated February 10, 2022
Britain’s Prince William visited an Abu Dhabi mangrove park at the start of a climate-focused visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The duke of Cambridge will also learn about efforts to fight the illegal wildlife trade and will tour Dubai’s Expo site on his first official visit to the wealthy Gulf state.

“Excited to be arriving in Dubai,” he tweeted on Wednesday, along with a picture taken from an aircraft window.

William will discuss his Earthshot Prize, which rewards innovative solutions to environmental problems, and his United for Wildlife scheme with UAE officials.

His visit also aims to bolster ties between the two countries after the UAE, a former British protectorate, marked 50 years since its founding in 1971.

The two governments announced in September that the UAE will invest billions into the UK.

The five-year investment worth £10 billion ($13.8 billion, 11.7 billion euros) will focus on technology, infrastructure, and climate-focused energy transition.

It was announced following talks in London between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE’s de facto ruler.

The Johnson government had pledged to boost trade with the rest of the world, including the Middle East after Britain left the European Union last year.

The two countries’ partnership also encompasses strong military ties. The UAE’s relations with Gulf neighbour Iran are tense, and it has suffered missile attacks from Yemen rebels in recent weeks.



