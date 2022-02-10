Providers Of Substandard Fuel Must Be Held Accountable – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said producers and providers of consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them.

He made the comment on following the circulation of adulterated fuel in the country. Buhari also directed the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss, or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

The president directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to provide official cover for their leaders reportedly involved in the criminal importation of toxic fuel into the country.

PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, demanded an investigation into reports of how APC leaders allegedly connived with foreign interests to import very cheap heavily contaminated fuel-laden with methanol in their desperation to defraud Nigerians and corruptly raise billions of naira to fund the APC national convention and rigging of the 2023 general elections.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) had on Wednesday explained how ‘adulterated’ Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from Belgium and listed the companies – MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando, and Duke Oil as the culprits.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, said an investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) cargoes of the companies.