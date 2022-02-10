Two Killed, 14 Injured As Fire Engulfs Commercial Bus In Lokoja

Two persons lost their lives on Thursday evening after a commercial bus went up in flames at the popular Nataco section of Lokoja-Abuja Expressway.

Fourteen other passengers who lived to tell the story, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Witnesses say the 16-seater bus busted into flames while on motion, after having just left the Lokoja terminal.

The two passengers who lost their lives were said to have been trapped in the bus while others narrowly escaped with burns and bruises.

The survivors have since been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja by a rescue team of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear what might have caused the fire to erupt. Authorities are expected to provide further details even as an investigation into the incident is underway.