Zamfara Assembly Directs Chief Judge To Set Up Panel To Investigate Deputy Governor

Channels Television  
Updated February 10, 2022
A photo showing the map of Zamfara, a state in north-west Nigeria.

 

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has directed the state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu to set up an investigative panel over allegations of gross misconduct leveled against the state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

The House during it’s extraordinary plenary on Thursday unanimously agreed that the Deputy Governor be investigated for breaching Sections 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Eighteen members who were present at the plenary, out of the 22 members of the House voted in favour of the motion and no member voted against the impeachment motion.

Meanwhile, the only PDP Lawmaker representing Zurmi East Salihu Usman, was not present at the plenary.

On Monday, the House had through the Secretary to the State Government served the Deputy Governor an impeachment notice.

This comes after a Federal High Court in Abuja had in November 2021 restrained the Assembly from any move to impeach the Deputy Governor.

The crisis between the Zamfara Assembly and Deputy Governor started a few weeks after the formal defection of Governor Bello Matawalle from the People’s Democratic Party to the ruling APC.



