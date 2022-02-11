Buni Committee Proposes BoT Replacement, Other Amendments To APC Constitution

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has proposed some amendments to the party’s constitution.

Senator John Akpanudodehe, the spokesman for the Governor Mai Mala Buni led committee, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“In accordance with Article 30 (iii) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has served a notice of proposed amendments to the Party’s Constitution on members of the national convention”, said Akpanudodehe.

“Article 30 (iii) stipulates that the notice is served at least fourteen (14) days before the date of the national convention at which the proposed amendments are to be considered.

“APC Constitution 2014 has been in effect for almost eight years and together with judgments from courts of competent jurisdiction, administrative experiences have revealed flaws in the Constitution. It became imperative to conduct a review of the Party’s Constitution.”

He explained that the party’s leadership established a constitution review committee led by Professor Tahir Mamman to thoroughly review the APC Constitution, in accordance with Article 30 which provides for constitutional amendments.

Akpanudodehe, who is also the committee’s national secretary, stated that the constitution review committee adopted an all-inclusive approach which led to the draft proposals.

The amendment proposals, according to him, include replacing the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) under a new title called ‘National Advisory Council’ with streamlined memberships and clear powers and functions.

Others are to clarify ambiguities in the constitution, fill gaps that have become apparent, create zonal congresses, and clarify the powers of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC).

The committee also proposed amendments for clearer accountability by organs of the party, new organs for the efficient administration of the party, fair distribution of income between national and sub-national organs, and clarify disciplinary procedures and powers etc.