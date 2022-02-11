EFCC Arrests Eight Internet Fraud Suspects in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested eight (8) persons over their alleged involvement in cyber-fraud, including cheating by personation and love scam.

The suspects include; Abdulrahman Ridwan, David Ayodeji, Gideon Thomas, Yinus Muiz, Yinus Lateef, Jimoh Ahmed, Lawal Farouk Opeyemi, and Oladimeji Ridwan. They were arrested in Basin and Asa-Dam areas of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital following credible intelligence about their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include exotic cars, mobile phones, and laptops.

Authorities say they will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

In a similar vein, the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Wednesday, effected the arrest of eleven suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation at different locations within Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects aged between 18 and 30 years are Caleb Jackson, Inemesit Sunday E, Oputu Samuel Belle aged 20 from Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State and a Civil engineering student of Uniuyo; Chinonso Ozuruigbo, Onyemaechi Chisom, Nzeakor Uchenna, Umana Israel, Victor Bassey, Solomon Utuk, Patrick Ekemini, and Akaninyene Effiong The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations have been concluded.