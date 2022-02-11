Ekiti Guber: PDP Inaugurates LGs Reconciliation Committees, Harps On ‘Winning Together’

Two weeks after the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) primary election that produced Hon. Bisi Kolawole as the governorship candidate of the party in the Ekiti State June 18 election, committees to reconcile members of the party in the 16 local governments in the State have been inaugurated.

This is according to a statement signed by Kolawole’s spokesperson Lere Olayinka.

State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Lanre Omolase, who alongside the Director General of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organization (BKCO), Otunba Yinka Akerele; the Governorship candidate, Hon Kolawole; State Secretary, Hon Funmi Ogun among others, inaugurated the committees, urged the members to reach out to all aggrieved members of the party with a view to bringing them under the same umbrella.

READ ALSO: I Will Not Defect From APC Or Sue Party, Says Sen Bamidele After Ekiti Primary ‘Charade’

He appreciated the party’s National Working Committee for setting up the Senator David Mark led National Reconciliation Committee, adding that reconciliation of members at the Wards and local governments levels were necessary because the grassroot is the bedrock of politics.

Chairmen of the committees were Alhaji Lateef Ajijola (Ado), Hon Akin Awodumila (Gbonyin), Mr Abe Toyin (Ido/Osi), Mr Akeju (Ikole), Mr Ojo

Ayeni (Oye), Hon. Ojo Oke (Irepodun/Ifelodun), Pastor R. O. Ajayi (Efon), Chief Bayo Adeosun (Ekiti West), Mr. Lawrence Omotoso (Ikere), Chief Falade Alaanu (Ise-Orun), Engr Alaba Agboola (Ijero), Mr Ojo Oloogun (Emure), Mr Idowu Akinbode (Ekiti South-West), Mr Akinlapa (Moba), Chief Adenigba (Ekiti East) and Hon Oladipo Ebenezer (Ilejemeje).

Addressing the chairmen, the campaign Director General reiterated his assurance that no member of the party will be discriminated against on

the account of their position before the emergence of the party’s candidate.

Otunba Yinka Akerele said if himself, who was a governorship aspirant and a staunch leader in the Repositioning Group is now the Director General of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organization, others who supported one aspirant or the other do not have any reason not to join the train.

He said, “Our main target is to win this State for our party and it is your job to bring everyone together in your respective Local Governments so that we can win together.

“If there is anyone you are finding it difficult to appease, let us know, we will look for the person. To us, no one will be left unreached.”

Also speaking, Kolawole said he was just a product of grace and that he will not abuse the privilege to fly the flag of the PDP in the June 18 election and take the party back to power in Ekiti State.

“When we all work together and win, it is not for our leader, Ayo Fayose, it is not for Bisi Kolawole and not for Akerele. Rather, it is for our party, PDP, it is for all us and most importantly, it is for the entire people of Ekiti who are yearning for good and responsible governance,” Kolawole said.