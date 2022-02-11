FCT Elections: Police Reinstate Curfew From 8am To 3pm

The FCT Police Command has announced the imposition of a curfew from 8am to 3pm on Saturday for safe conduct of the area council elections.

The police had earlier relaxed restrictions earlier on Friday but said it had received more intelligence that some elements were planning to disrupt the electoral process.

“Based on credible intelligence available to FCT police command, criminals are planning to explore the absence of restrictions of movement earlier announced to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the area council elections,” Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday said in a Friday notice.

“Accordingly FCT police found it necessary to restrict all movement from 8am to 3pm tomorrow Saturday, 12th February 2022.

“This is to enable eligible voters exercise their civic responsibility.

“Only those on essential services would be allowed.”

473 candidates, 14 parties

The FCT area council election is the only council poll conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission.

About 473 candidates from 14 political parties are contesting in the polls, with 363 of the contestants vying for 62 councillorship positions in the six area councils.

On Tuesday, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, along with national commissioners of INEC and the Minister of the FCT held an expanded stakeholders’ meeting as part of preparations for the polls.

Others in attendance were CSOs, security agencies, traditional rulers and representatives of political parties.

According to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, there will be no voting in 593 polling units on Saturday.