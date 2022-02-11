Advertisement

Five Internet Fraudsters Convicted in Ogun, Osun

Soonest Nathaniel  
Updated February 11, 2022
A photo collage of the convicts.

 

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, secured five convictions before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, and Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State respectively, for their involvement in internet fraud.

The convicts are Sulaimon Ayub Damilare, Mujeeb Lawal Alabi, Timilehin Paul Ogunleye, Osoko Adesola David, and Akinwunmi Emmanuel. They pleaded “guilty” to their separate charges.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel convicted and sentenced Osoko Adesola David to five months’ imprisonment, Timilehin Paul Ogunleye, four months’ imprisonment while Akunwunmi Emmanuel bagged three months’ jail term.
Similarly, Justice Oguntoyinbo convicted and sentenced Mujeeb Lawal Alabi to three months’ imprisonment while Sulaimon Ayub Damilare bagged four months. The convicts are to restitute their victims and forfeit recovered items to the Federal Government.



