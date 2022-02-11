I Will Not Defect From APC Or Sue Party, Says Sen Bamidele After Ekiti Primary ‘Charade’

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on Friday said he will not defect from the All Progressives Congress or sue the party after a governorship primary in Ekiti he described as a “charade” and a “mockery of democracy.”

Bamidele, along with about six other candidates had kicked against the primary election held in January 27.

“I have chosen to drop the option of going to Court to sue the party,” Mr Bamidele said in a statement obtained by Channels Television.

“The other is to make it crystal clear to everyone that both my supporters and I will not defect from APC.”

He said details of the reasons which informed the decision will “be communicated at a later date.”

“It is not just about me,” he added. “It is about the unity and progress of Ekiti State and her politically undermined and economically afflicted people.

“It is also about ensuring that the ground is not prepared for reactionary beneficiaries to take advantage of seeming lack of capacity to manage our affairs as a ruling party in the state.

“I also must coordinate and lead my own aspect of this popular struggle in a way to ensure that my supporters and stakeholders who had been isolated from the mainstream of the party become relevant again, for anything short of that can only be a highway to nowhere.”