Police Kill Five Terrorists, Arrest 11 Other Suspects In Katsina

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Police in Katsina State have neutralised five terrorists and arrested 11 others suspected of terrorism, car theft, vandalisation and related crimes in the state.

The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing held at the command headquarters in Katsina State.

He said the terrorists were killed on Thursday at about 01:00 hours following a distress call received by the police command that terrorists in their numbers armed with sophisticated weapons including AK 47 Rifles riding on motorcycles attacked Kuru village in Matazu Local Government Area of the State.

The Police team, therefore, repelled the attack and blocked their possible exit routes along Musawa Local Government Area of the State and were engaged in a gun duel with one of their AK 47 Rifle recovered along with all the rustled animals.

Among the 11 suspects arrested were two notorious kidnappers, two notorious informants, four notorious car thieves and two armoured cable vandalisers as well as one information supplier to the terrorists.