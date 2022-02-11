Residents Flee As Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Six

Six persons have been reportedly killed following a fresh attack by suspected terrorists at Rogoji community in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The police on Friday said an assessment of the development is ongoing.

Rogoji community is about two kilometers to Bakura town, headquarters of Bakura Local Government.

Police spokesman SP Muhammed Shehu told Channels Television in a telephone conversation that confidence building patrols are currently ongoing to boost the confidence of the residents.

Abdullahi, a resident of Bakura town, said the suspected terrorists stormed Rogoji community and started firing sporadic gunshots, killing five vigilante operatives instantly and injured one who later died at the hospital.

The casualties are said to have been buried in accordance with religious rites.

“They invaded the Rogoji community about 11pm on Thursday, they came to the community on motorcycles in large numbers with sophisticated weapons, shooting to scare the people away,” the witness said.

He added that “the terrorists went into houses ransacked from one house to the other, carting away valuables and rustling an unspecified number of animals in the troubled community.

The eyewitness further stated that the suspected terrorists have displaced many within Bakura town where individuals are currently seeking refuge and might not return to their community soon for fear that the terrorists might return to launch another attack.

Abdullahi said the military responded promptly to repel the attack though when they got into the community the terrorists had already left.

“Honestly, the military officers and the civilian JTF tried, there are some vigilantes stationed in that village, so they called their members in Bakura town but considering the type of weapons the terrorists were using, they had to call the military and I saw them when they were coming,” Abdullahi said.

“Before the troops could reach the village, the terrorists had left the place but honestly they responded to the distress call.”

The resident urged the government to provide security operatives with sophisticated weapons to fight the terrorists to a standstill and oust them from the state so that citizens can enjoy peace.