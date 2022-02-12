Governor Masari Orders Automatic Employment For 32 First Class Katsina Graduates

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has approved automatic employment for 32 indigenes of the State that graduated with first class degrees from different higher institutions of learning in the country.

The approval is in fulfillment of the recent promise made by the governor during the convocation ceremony of Umaru Musa Ƴar’adua University, Katsina.

The graduates were employed based on their qualifications across various cadres of ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

In a statement signed and issued by the Permanent Secretary, Administration, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the State, Usman Isiyaku, graduates were advised to contact the Director of Human Resources in the office of the Head of Civil Service for guidance on service entrance procedures and documentation.