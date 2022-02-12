Police Arrest Couple With Fresh Human Parts Hidden In Their Room

Police authorities in Ogun State have arrested a couple with fresh human parts hidden in their house.

This was announced in a statement issued on Saturday, in Abeokuta, the state capital by the police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The couple, Kehinde Oladimeji (aged 43) and his wife Adejumoke Raji (aged 35), who are residents of 72, MKO Abiola way Leme Abeokuta were arrested following a report lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters by the community leader, Moshood Ogunwolu.

READ ALSO: Police Foil Bandit Attack On Katsina Village, Recover Rustled Animals

“The community leader reported that one Pastor Adisa Olarewaju who is a co-tenant with the suspects informed him of offensive odours coming out from the room of the suspects.

“Upon the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer, Kemta Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Adeniyi Adekunle quickly led his detectives to the scene where the search was conducted.

“On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing fresh different human parts were discovered in the room, and the couple, promptly arrested,” the police statement read in part.

The suspects, upon interrogation, confessed they were herbalists and that the human parts comprised of hands, breasts, and other parts, which were given to them by one Michael who they claimed resided in the Adatan area of Abeokuta.

“All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house,” the statement added.

The police said the dismembered body of an unknown person was found in a swamp area at Leme area of Abeokuta about a week ago, but it is not yet clear whether the parts are that of the found body or not.

The commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has, since ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the state criminal investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP vowed that anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in the crime would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.