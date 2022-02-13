20 Abducted Victims Regain Freedom In Niger, Police Kill Several Bandits

Twenty abducted persons in Niger State have regained their freedom after the police in Niger State raided a bandits’ hideout at Anaba hilltop, Magama Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command, Dsp Wasiu A. Abiodun disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Dsp Abiodun explained that at about 16:30 pm on Saturday, February 12, the armed bandits attacked some villages around Nasko, Magama LGA and rustled a large number of cattle.

But after a fierce gun battle with military personnel, several of the bandits were killed and the cattle were recovered.

“Tactical teams of the Command sent for reinforcement to the area and military personnel with the vigilante engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle along Ibeto cattle route which lasted for about two hours while the hoodlums were trying to escape with the cattle.

“Consequently, scores of bandits were neutralised and the rustled cattle were recovered while about 20 abducted victims regained their freedom,” the statement read in part.

Other items recovered at the scene included: one AK-47 magazine with 30 rounds of live ammunition, seven handsets, one Honda motorcycle.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, reiterated the commitment of the Command to rid the state of banditry activities and other crime.

He also called for the cooperation and support of Niger residents towards ensuring a crime-free society.