Again, Gunmen Kill Four Policemen At Enugu Checkpoint

Forty-eight hours after four policemen were killed in the Enugu capital, another four have been reportedly killed at a checkpoint in the outskirts of the city.

Reports say the gunmen, who operated in Sienna and Lexus Jeep, stormed the checkpoint at Obeagu in Enugu South Local Government Area, killing at least four. Efforts to reach the police have proved abortive.

The killing of security operatives has become commonplace in the country’s southeast region. Aside from attacks on security personnel, police and other agencies formations have been targeted by assailants.

READ ALSO: Police Foil Bandit Attack On Katsina Village, Recover Rustled Animals

While many claim the attacks are masterminded by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the group leading calls for the secession of the region, the organisation has denied responsibility for the incidents, labelling the claims as false.