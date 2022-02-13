FCT Elections: PDP Beats APC, Wins Abuja Municipal Council Area

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Christopher Zaka, on Sunday emerged as the winner of the chairmanship election for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) after getting 19,302 votes.

He was declared the winner of the chairmanship post for the council election after beating the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Murtala Usman – who polled 13,240 votes – and 12 other candidates.

Total votes cast for the AMAC elections were 33,764.

Similarly, the PDP candidate in the Kuje Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory, Suleman Sabo, swept to victory in the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, through Returning Officer, Sule Mahaji, announced the result on Sunday morning.

He said Sabo polled a total of 13,301 votes while his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu, of the All Progressives Congress, polled 7,694 votes.

With a total margin of 5,607 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sabo will now serve a second term in office as chairman of Kuje Council Area.

See the results issued by INEC below:

Kuje Central (ward 01)

APC – 1717

PDP – 3671

Chibiri (ward 02)

APC- 1,172

PDP–1,839

Gaube (ward 03)

APC – 1793

PDP – 2,226

Kwaku (ward 04)

APC – 562

PDP – 1450

Kabi (ward 05)

APC – 271

PDP – 433

Rubochi (ward 06)

APC – 1047

PDP – 1506

Gwargwada (ward 07)

APC – 365

PDP – 583

Gudrun Karya (ward 08)

APC – 420

PDP – 1032

Kujekwa (ward 09)

APC – 76

PDP – 106

Yenche ( ward 10)

APC – 271

PDP – 455