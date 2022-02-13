Navy Chief Assures of Infrastructure Uplift In Naval Formations to Boost Troops’ Morale

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, has assured of infrastructure uplift in all Nigerian Navy formations across the country as part of efforts to enhance the welfare and boost the morale of officers and ratings.

Admiral Gambo gave the assurance while commissioning the new Naval Police Watch quarters and other completed projects at the Navy School of Armament Technology, Kachia in Kaduna State on Saturday.

The Naval boss said the challenges and welfare of the officers and ratings will be given due attention and priority to further boost their morale, stressing the need for personnel of the Nigerian Navy to ensure adequate maintenance of infrastructure provided for use in the institution.

READ ALSO: Navy Arrests 20 Foreigners, Two Wooden Boats Carrying Cannabis

The infrastructure inaugurated at the Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology includes the Naval police Watch quarters to enhance prompt response to all forms of security threats within and around the school, water plant, and hostel accommodation among others.

Commissioning the projects, the Chief of Naval Staff, says the Nigerian Navy will continue to sustain infrastructural development in all its training institutions in order to actualise all training objectives.

“These developments align with my desire for all hands to be on deck to move the Nigerian Navy to the next level of development, ” he said during the event, saying that “the provision of requisite infrastructure, especially in our training institutions, would enhance the development of our human capacity, hence the relevance of today’s event”.

According to Rear Admiral Gambo, the Nigerian Navy will continue to provide the requisite infrastructure in all its training institutions to enhance the human capacity development of personnel.

The Naval Chief also explains that the inaugurated projects are in honour of the late Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ishaya Ibrahim, who contributed immensely to the growth of the service.

He charged the beneficiaries of the projects on the need to imbibe the culture of maintenance and shun negligence and carelessness.

“I, therefore, urge everyone on board to take ownership of these facilities to derive value from the money spent,” the Naval Chief said.