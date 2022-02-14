Police Rescue Five Kidnap Victims In Zamfara State

The Zamfara State Police Command in its continued search and rescue operations across various forests in the state have succeeded in the unconditional rescue of five kidnapped victims.

They were abducted in Kontagora and Bangi LGAs of Niger State on 6th and 9th February 2022 respectively.

While addressing newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, spokesperson of the state command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the victims were abducted from Niger State and brought to Dansadau Forest in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. According to him, they were rescued by the police tactical operatives during extensive search and rescue operations.

The police spokesman added that men of the joint police and state government medical team are working to ensure that the rescued victims receive appropriate medical treatment. Also, police detectives from the anti-kidnapping squad are debriefing the victims before reuniting them with their families.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Ayuba Elkanah, appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, for their support and encouragement to security operatives, especially the police. The CP also sympathizes with the victims and assured the people of the State that the police in collaboration with other security agencies and state government will continue to work assiduously to ensure the return of lasting peace and security in Zamfara State.

The CP further called on members of the public to continue to support the security operatives in the ongoing commitment to rid Zamfara State of all forms of criminality.