Strike Fears Loom As ASUU Executives Meet In Lagos

Students, parents, and other stakeholders are waiting in anticipation as the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) meets in Lagos.

The union is expected to decide on whether to go on strike over grievances with the Federal Government’s handling of a 2009 agreement reached with the body.

The lecturers, who have been in the meeting at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) since Saturday, will hold a press conference on Monday where they will make their decision known.

ASUU’s latest meeting is the culmination of the positions of each branch of the union on whether the body will go on a strike or not. Prior to the NEC meeting, ASUU had gone on sensitisation tours and public engagements at the various branches leading to the declarations of lecture-free periods across many campuses.

Earlier, the union said the 2009 agreement ought to be reviewed every three years. It, however, said that after the renegotiated agreement, the Federal Government has failed to sign and implement the contents of the reviewed deal.

Aside from this, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) in lieu of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) is also a bone of contention between the government and lecturers. ASUU claims that IPPIS is marred with irregularities and some of its members do not get their full entitlements.

It is also calling for the regulation of the proliferation of state-owned universities, alleging that some of them owe salaries and payment of subventions. In November 2021, the lecturers had issued a three-week ultimatum to the government over its inability to meet their demands.