Teddy A And Bam Bam Expecting Second Baby, Flaunt Beautiful Pictures

Reality TV Stars, Teddy A and Bam Bam are expecting their second child and they have shown off beautiful pictures to share the news.

The couple took to their various social media handle on Sunday night to share the pictures in celebration of valentine.

“I’m completely in love with you Papi ❤️🌹,” BamBam posted on her Instagram.

She shared more pictures saying, “No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you and your sister are the only ones who know what my heart sounds like from the inside.”

“Being a mother is learning about the strength you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed.”

This was met with loads of congratulatory messages by their friends and fans.

The couple during an episode in their TV show earlier gave a hint that they are expecting a second child.

“I’m a little particular about the type of exercises she does right now because she’s still in the early phase of our little prince coming,” Teddy A said on the show.

Tope Adenibuyan (Teddy A) and Bamike Olawunmi (Bam Bam) met as housemates on season 3 of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija.

Taking their relationship from the screens into real life, the duo announced their engagement on August 4, 2019, and had their white wedding on November 16, 2019, in Dubai.

The pair tied the knot in a star-studded wedding that had celebrities and other BBNaija housemates.

In 2020, they welcomed their first child, a daughter Zendaya.