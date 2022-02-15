Buhari Appoints Bello-Koko As Substantive NPA MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

A circular issued on Tuesday by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and signed by its spokesman, Eric Ojiekwe said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“The President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority,” the statement read.

“Prior to this appointment, Mr Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Authority. This appointment takes immediate effect.”

Bello-Koko’s appointment followed the suspension of Hadiza Bala Usman, former NPA boss in May 2021 over the allegation of missing N165 billion.

Usman was suspended based on a recommendation by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to set up an administrative panel of inquiry to investigate the management of the NPA.

After Usman’s suspension, Bello-Koko was appointed by the President to take over as acting head, pending the outcome of the investigation.