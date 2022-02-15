Focus More On Talents Not Certificates, Pantami Tells Youths

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, has stressed the need for government at all levels and other government institutions to focus more on talent and not ‘certificates’.

He said that it will go a long way in not only creating more job opportunities but addressing problems of unemployment and by extension, solving the challenges bedeviling the country.

Pantami who was speaking on Tuesday during the prize presentation ceremony and the Grand Finale of Katsina National Talent Hunt Challenge in Katsina further urged organisers of the competition to keep the record and database of all the participants for easy mentoring.

On his part, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari highlighted the objective of the competition which he said is out to encourage innovation and develop the youth potential talents and innovators in the state and the country at large.

In addition, he said the competition will no doubt raise the EGO status of the state and among its counterparts in the country and the world in general.

In the meantime, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu seized the moment to encourage all the participants to sustain the tempo and prefer themselves to become incoming world best talents in their chosen carrier.

During the ceremony largely attended by dignitaries from within and outside the state, four different categories of prices were set aside to be won by the contestants.

The event was designed to introduce measures that will bring together the best candidates not only from Katsina State but across the country.