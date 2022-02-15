Magajin Garin’s Death: Tinubu Visits Sokoto, Condoles With Sultan And Family

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has visited Sokoto State to commiserate with the family of the late Magajin Garin of Sokoto (Head of Sokoto Caliphate Kingmakers), Alhaji Hassan Danbaba.

Accompanied by some white cap chiefs from Lagos on Monday, Tinubu described the late Danbaba as a man who devoted most of his life to the development of the Sokoto Caliphate and contributed immensely to the propagation of Islam in Nigeria.

The APC leader was received in Sokoto by the former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who led the delegation to the family house of the late Hassan where they offered prayers for the bereaved.

Speaking at the residence of the deceased, Tinubu expressed deep sadness at his passing, however, saying: “We can’t question Allah”.

“He gives and takes. We pray that Almighty Allah recognises the many good deeds of Magajin Garin for Sokoto Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity and grant him Aljanna Firdaus,” he said.

At Sultan Abubakar’s Palace, Tinubu presented the royal father with a condolence letter in which he spoke about his personal relationship with the late Magajin Garin, acknowledged his kind contributions to the caliphate and the country and prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest.

“Losing Magajin Garin at such a tender age can be painful indeed. It is even more hurtful that this passing came barely a year after we lost his mother, Hajiya A’ishatu, the eldest daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello. I understand your pain and I share in it.

“Magajin Garin was a fine gentleman and a devout Muslim who related well with all those who encountered him.

“He contributed immensely to the development of not only the Sokoto Caliphate but also in the entire country. He also played a lead role in the propagation of Islam in Nigeria and beyond.

“Your Highness, I would also like, through you, to extend by commiseration to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the immediate family of the deceased and indeed to the entire Saudana Family. My prayer is that Allah Subuhanan Watahala comforts his family and all those he left behind. May He also grant his soul Aljanna Firdaus. Amin,” the statement read in part.

The late Magajin Garin was the grandson of the late Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello.