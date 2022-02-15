Reps Summon SGF, Finance Minister, Others Over Corruption In MDAs

The House of Representatives committees on Anti-Corruption and Public Service Matters on Tuesday summoned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) for failing to honour an invitation to an investigative hearing.

The joint committee is furious that none of the heads of the agencies was present at its investigative hearing on the High level of corruption on nominal rolls of MDAs.

Deputy chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Dachung Bagos said the joint committee will not hesitate to take further action if the heads of agencies fail to heed the summons.

Those summoned include the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, The Head of the Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and the Auditor General for the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu.

Others are the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, the Chief Executive Officer, Federal Character Commission, Muheeba Dankaka.