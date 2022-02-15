We Will Not Interfere In NDLEA’s Case Against Abba Kyari – Police

The Nigerian Police has said it will not interfere in the ongoing investigation of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari following his arrest in connection with his alleged involvement in a drug deal.

Acting Force PRO, Csp Muyiwa Adejobi, told Channels Television on Tuesday that the Police Force cannot account for any illicit deal undertaken by a suspended officer of the force, but for the serving officers being investigated, the police will expect feedback from the NDLEA.

The police had handed over the suspended DCP Kyari and four others to the NDLEA, on Monday, a few hours after he was declared wanted by the agency.

They were accused of corruption and unprofessional infractions, as well as tampering with narcotic exhibits.

“The arrest of the officers was sequel to pieces of information received from the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on 10th February 2022,” said Adejobi who is a Chief Superintendent of Police. “In line with standard administrative procedure of the Force, the Inspector General of Police ordered a high-level, discreet, and in-house investigation into the allegations.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who also confirmed the development said: “The agency wishes to assure that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that all suspects already in custody and those that may still be indicted in the course of the investigation will face the full weight of the law at the end of the ongoing probe.”

While still on suspension and prior to the arrest, the embattled police boss was expected to face prosecution in 2021 for his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by international Internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi and five others.