Yahaya Bello On 2023: North-Central Is More Deserving Of Presidency Than South-East

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Tuesday said the North-Central region is more deserving of the Presidency in 2023 than the South-East region.

Mr Bello made the assertion during a chat with journalists at the State House after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor noted that the North-Central has been the most marginalised since 1960, when the country attained her independence.

The Governor, who was at the State House to brief the President on the state of insecurity in Kogi, said the North-Central has never produced the president nor vice president of the country, and it was only fair that it produce the next President of the country in the 2023 general elections.

On insecurity, he said the issue is over-hyped and could be politically motivated.

He urged a reduction of the over-reliance on security agencies.