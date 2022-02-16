2023: Elect Patriotic, Committed Leaders, Okorocha Tells Nigerians

Former Imo State Governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has advised Nigerians to elect leaders that will be committed to the unity, oneness and progress of the country as the election year 2023 approaches.

He said at this critical time in the life of the country, citizens should focus on the ability and track records of the leaders they will elect to occupy political offices in the country.

Okorocha made the comments on Tuesday in Sokoto shortly after condoling with the people and government of the state over the demise of the Magajin Garin Sokoto.

He described the deceased Magajin Garin Sokoto as a detribalised Nigerian that believed in the unity of the country during his lifetime.

This comes weeks after he officially declared his intention to run for presidency, saying he will beat the record of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Buhari has done well, but he will never wish to be the best. I will beat Buhari’s record a billion times,” Okorcha said.

He stated that the problems of Nigeria are bigger than the resources available and that the country needs a leader who can create wealth and turn things around.

According to him, if given the chance, his administration will be better than President Buhari’s.