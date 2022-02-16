Buhari Appoints Adeyanju And Yaya-Kolade As ICPC, NSIWC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, as a Commissioner of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In a letter to the Senate President, he asked lawmakers in the upper chamber of the National Assembly to confirm Adeyanju from Ekiti State as the ICPC Commissioner representing the south-west region.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Babajide Omoworare, dislcosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He explained that relevant sections of the constitution indicated that the appointment was in line with the ICPC Act.

“By his letter dated 9th of February 2022 to the President of the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari has requested that the Senate confirms Mr. Olugbenga Adeyanju, AIG (Rtd) from Ekiti State as Commissioner of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) representing South-West,” the statement read.

“The nomination is in conformity with the provision of Section 3 (3) (a) of the Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Act 2000 Cap. C31 Laws of the Federation 2004, which provides that “a retired police officer not below the rank of Commissioner of Police” must be part of the composition of the Anti Corruption Commission.

”AIG Adeyenju is to replace earlier nominated Dr. Mrs. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade. The President in a previous letter dated 14th September 2021, had requested the upper chamber to confirm Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade alongside four others as Commissioners of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“However, the need to fully comply with the provisions of the extant Act has necessitated the substitution.

”Dr. Mrs. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, an accomplished nurse, pharmacist, and physician, was also former Ekiti State Commissioner for Health.

“She had earlier been successfully screened by the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes but in view of the substitution, she has now been appointed by the President as a full-time Commissioner (compensation) in the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Act establishing the said Commission.”