Burkina Faso Coup Leader Sandaogo Damiba Inaugurated As President

Updated February 16, 2022
Lieutenant-Colonel Sandaogo Paul Henri Damiba is sworn in before the Constitutional Council today, February 16, as President of Faso.
Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was inaugurated as president on Wednesday, just over three weeks after he led a coup to topple elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

In a televised ceremony, Damiba swore an oath before the country’s top constitutional body to “preserve, respect, uphold and defend the Constitution”, the nation’s laws and a “fundamental act” of key decisions approved by the junta.

