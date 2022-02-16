Civil Servant Bags Two Years Imprisonment For Awarding Fake Contract In Bauchi

Justice Muazu Abubarka of the Bauchi State High Court, Bauchi, Bauchi State on Tuesday convicted and sentenced one Baba Suleiman Darazo, a chief driver with Bauchi State Judicial Service Commission and the Chairman of Bauchi branch of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Employee (AUPCTRE), to two years imprisonment in a case of forgery and obtaining by false pretences.

Darazo was alleged to have fraudulently obtained documents from the office and used same to print contract award letter to a company (Y.K Priority, a Subsidiary Company of Task System Limited) for the supply of 5,000 units of laptop Computers to AUPCTRE, purporting it to have emanated from the Bauchi State Judiciary Service Commission.

The defendant further forged an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) to the company in order to authenticate his claim.

He was convicted on a one-count charge after pleading guilty to the charge and was sentenced accordingly, to 2 years in prison. He was however given an option of a fine of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).

The court also ordered him to restitute N430, 000.00 (Four Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) which he obtained as facilitation fees from the manager of the company he scammed.