Okpekpe Road Race Has Come To Stay, Says Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, says the world acclaimed Okpekpe International 10km road race is returning bigger and better this year.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to making the race retain its historic and number one status in Nigeria and West Africa.

“The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race is back this year with the eighth edition and it has come to stay,” said Shaibu while briefing reporters on Wednesday in Benin to herald the 2022 edition of the competition.

The deputy governor dismissed insinuations that he was against organising the race, saying, “Nobody, not even I, Comrade Philip Shaibu can kill the race”.

“We have had a meeting with Pamodzi Sports Marketing, the main organisers of the race and we agreed on the need to institutionalise it so that it can live after us. That’s the level of commitment the Edo State government is showing.

“The race has helped the state government to showcase the giant strides it has made and it is making in the infrastructural development of the state, both rural and urban. It has also elevated the status of Okpekpe to a town because it is already on the map of the world as a destination of sort for sports,” he highlighted.

Shaibu believes the race will continue to score first as far as road running is concerned in Nigeria, saying it has its course measured by a World Athletics certified measurer and was the first to become a member of AIMS Athletics.

According to him, the ultimate objective of the competition is to become the first road race probably in Africa to be awarded a platinum label.

”You can see that we are ready for the race. For us in Edo State, we follow all the laid-down rules, especially as it relates to the health of both athletes and the good people of the state,” said the deputy governor.

He revealed that all prospective athletes participating in the race this year would undergo antigen tests for COVID-19.