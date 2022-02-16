Reps To Probe State Of Nigeria’s Airports, Aviation Sector

The House of Representatives has asked its committees on aviation, human rights, and commerce to investigate the state of the Nigerian airports and the aviation sector.

The lawmakers also want to probe the activities of airline operators and their coordinating agencies.

This is sequel to a motion on the need to Investigate the poor performance and high charges by airline operators in Nigeria by Hon. Simon Karu.

The House is concerned that Nigerians have not enjoyed domestic air travel due to constant delays and cancellation of flights with impunity and change of airline departure time contrary to Regulations of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and in contravention of International Aviation Standards.

The lawmakers are worried that recently, the burden of domestic air travellers in Nigeria has been increased by a 120% in local airfares.