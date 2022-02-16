We Have One Billion Litres Of Petrol To Tackle Supply Gap – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that the organisation has enough petrol to address the supply gap in the country, saying there are one billion litres of the product in stock.

NNPC Group Executive Director (Downstream), Mr Adetunji Adeyemi, gave the assurance during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

“As of today, NNPC has over One (1) billion Litres of certified PMS stock that is safe for use in vehicles and machinery,” he said.

According to him, the NNPC is also expecting about 2.3 billion litres of petrol in the country by month-end.



“NNPC Ltd wishes to reassure Nigerians that it has put adequate measures in place to accelerate the nationwide distribution of PMS earlier disrupted by the quarantine of methanol-blended petrol,” he further noted amid concerns over the scarcity of the product.

To ensure seamless access to petrol, the NNPC also directed its depots and outlets to begin 24 hours operations.

“In order to accelerate PMS distribution across the country, NNPC limited has commenced 24 hours operations at its depots and retail outlets nationwide,” he said.

He also noted the “NNPC has constituted a monitoring team with the support of the authority and other security agencies to ensure smooth distribution of petrol nationwide”.

The NNPC’s recent move comes on the heels of concerns over the availability of fuel. For days, long queues have resurfaced across cities in the countries. Motorists spend hours trying to fill up their tanks while commuters have been left stranded. In cities like Lagos, transport fares have been hiked and gridlock has become commonplace especially in filling stations.