Troops Destroy Bandits’ Camps In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have destroyed bandits camps in Totsari and Kenkashi forest under Mada District in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A local source in Mada District told Channels Television on Wednesday that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Tuesday, while on a clearance operation at Getawa, Ungwan Kade, and Maigalma villages came in contact with armed bandits and rustled cattle.

He said, “the bandits In their attempt to escape from the troops, exchange gunfire with the troops, abandoned the rustled cattle and fled into the forest but the troops went after them with superior firepower”.

After the encounter with the bandits, one of them was killed, motorcycles and several rustled livestock were recovered from the fleeing bandits.

He further explained that the troops continued with the clearance operation and discovered a bandit camp at Kenkashi and Totsari village where troops engaged the bandits with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon the camp and flee in disarray into the forest.

“The troops search the abandoned camps after which the camps were destroyed, the troops have dominated the areas with aggressive patrols in these communities, ” the source added

A military source in Tsafe Local Government Area, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the successful operations to Channels Television

He said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with the air components of the Operation also stormed a notorious bandit leader Dogo Hamza’s hideout at Busha village under the same Mada District in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State on Sunday

He explained that “the notorious criminal Dogo Hamza and his gang members, who have been terrorizing Tsafe local government Area and Mada District, fleed when troops storm their camps with heavy firepower”.

Tsafe Local Government Area has recently been under attack with many cases of killings and abductions being reported on a timely basis.