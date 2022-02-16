‘World Cup Qualification Non-Negotiable’, Pinnick Says At Meeting With Eagles’ Stars

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, is confident that the Super Eagles will make the 2022 World Cup.

Pinnick’s comment came during a meeting with the Super Eagles in London on Tuesday evening.

“Make no mistake. World Cup qualification is non-negotiable. We are putting all of our efforts into getting the ticket,” he tweeted on his handle.

“Your prayers and support are invaluable in this regard. God willing, we will achieve our goals because we will not relent. God bless Nigeria & God bless us all.”

The NFF boss explained that the meeting was a time to introduce the team’s new coaching crew to the players and also hold vital talks with the players.

READ ALSO: FIFA Clears Leicester City’s Ademola Lookman To Play For Nigeria

“And I’m so proud of the commitment and zeal I’m seeing and getting from the team. From players like Etebo, Kelechi, Troost & new lad, Lookman, the message was & is clear; we will play at the World Cup and give a good account of ourselves,” Pinnick reiterated.

“We are not going to Qatar to make up the numbers. We are going to give it our best shot.”

Pinnick also thanked the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for his support in Nigeria’s quest to qualify for the World Cup.

“From ensuring we get the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, to joining in the zoom call with over 30 members of the National Team, his energy is truly infectious,” he said.

His London trip is the latest in moves to ensure the Super Eagles are in top shape for the World Cup playoff with Ghana. Nigeria will take on their perennial rivals in March, less than two months after they crashed out in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 against Tunisia.