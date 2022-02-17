Bandits Kidnap 22, Injure Four In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

No fewer than 22 persons have been abducted by bandits who attacked Idon town in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday.

The attackers were reported to have injured four residents of the community during the attack which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Although both the security agencies and Kaduna State Government are yet to comment on the incident, a community leader who spoke under condition of anonymity told Channels Television that the bandits invaded the community located along the Kaduna-Kachia Road at about 12:30 am, and immediately, started shooting indiscriminately.

The source said that the bandits took 22 people away to an unknown destination while those that sustained injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.