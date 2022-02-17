Customs Officer Abducted In Zamfara Regains Freedom

The customs officer abducted by suspected bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, last Friday, Mr. Mahassan Lawal, has regained his freedom.

Mr. Lawal was set free on Wednesday night.

A younger brother to the officer, Umar Lawal, confirmed this to Channels Television on Thursday via a telephone conversation.

He said the family had initially paid N5 million to the bandits but they insisted on the balance of N5 million to complete the demanded N10 million ransom.

Mr. Lawal further explained that his elder brother escaped from the bandits while the family members were still sourcing for the balance of N5million to be paid as ransom.

“They only collected the initial N5million that we paid, but we were preparing to pay the balance before he escaped from them.”

The suspected bandits abducted the regional accountant of Nigerian Customs Service in charge of Kano & Jigawa in his country home of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State last Friday and demanded N10 million ransom.

The officer was whisked away by gunmen who came in their large numbers and made their way into the local government headquarters.

As at the time of filing this report, the police were yet to give a detailed statement as regards what transpired.