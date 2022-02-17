Ikoyi Building Collapse: Lagos Govt To Demolish Remaining Skyscrapers

The Lagos State Government has announced that the two skyscrapers remaining after the November 1 building collapse on Gerrard road, Ikoyi will be demolished.

According to a statement made available to Channels Television on Thursday, the government said the two structures will be demolished because they failed structural integrity tests and will be pulled down through controlled demolition.

The statement added that the government has accepted 26 recommendations of the Toyin Ayinde-led panel that investigated the collapse and rejected two of the 28 recommendations made by the panel.

Some government officials which were indicted will also face administrative disciplinary panels for their involvement in granting approval to the developer in 2019.

The state government also accepted the recommendation of the panel that the Developer of the collapsed property, Fourscore Heights Limited, be prosecuted because of the loss of lives at the rubble.

The report which was submitted on January 5th, by the panel chairman Mr. Toyin Ayinde, who is a town planner, blamed the collapse on the erosion of professional ethics and disregard for due diligence.

In the course of their investigations, the panel members were reported to have visited the project site for a general assessment; coordinated activities of the consultants who conducted tests on the site, and reviewed documents from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs)

They also conducted interviews; interrogated 91 persons; collected 21 memoranda and accessed the remaining buildings being developed by the late Osibona.

The tribunal, which was given nine terms of reference, also hosted a representation of the developer’s company comprising two legal firms.

At least 50 persons were trapped in the building after it collapsed last year. Over 40 were reported killed and nine persons were rescued. The owner of the firm Mr. Femi Osibona also died in the building collapse while some artisans working in the building before it collapsed are still missing.