Nigeria’s GDP Grew By 3.98% In 2021 Q4 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics says Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.98% in Q4 2021, sustaining a positive trajectory.

“Nigeria Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.98%(year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2021, showing a sustained positive growth for the fifth quarter since the recession witnessed in 2020 when output contracted by -6.10% and -3.62% in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 under the COVID pandemic. The fourth-quarter growth indicates a steady economic recovery accounting for an annual growth of 3.40% in 2021,” a report by the NBS disclosed on Thursday.

It further stated that the Q4 2021 growth rate was higher than the 0.11% growth rate recorded in Q4 2020 by 3.87% points and lower than 4.03% recorded in Q3 2021 by 0.05% points.

Nevertheless, the report noted that quarter on quarter, real GDP grew at 9.63% in Q4 2021 compared to Q3 2021, reflecting a higher economic activity than the preceding quarter. In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N49,276,018.23 million in nominal terms.

This performance is higher when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 which recorded aggregate GDP of N43,564,006.29 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 13.11%.

The nominal GDP growth rate in Q4 2021 was higher relative to 10.07% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 but lower compared to 15.41% growth recorded in the preceding quarter. 2021 annual nominal growth stood at 13.92%.

A further breakdown of the report showed that in the fourth quarter of 2021, Nigeria recorded an average daily oil production of 1.50 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.56 mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2020 by 0.06mbpd and lower than the third quarter 2021 production volume of 1.57mbpd by 0.07mbpd.

The non-oil sector grew by 4.73% in real terms during the reference quarter (Q4 2021).

This rate was higher by 3.05% point compared to the rate recorded same quarter of 2020 and 0.71% point lower than the third quarter of 2021.

This sector was driven in fourth quarter 2021 mainly by Agriculture (crop production); trade; Information and Communication (Telecommunication); and Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions), accounting for positive GDP growth. In real terms, the Non-Oil sector contributed 94.81% to the nation’s GDP in fourth quarter 2021, higher from share recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 which was 94.13% and higher than the third quarter of 2021 recorded as 92.51%.

The annual contribution in 2021 was 92.76%.